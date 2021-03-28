SNL: Maya Rudolph Portrays Beyoncé and Kamala Harris, Martin Short Debuts as Doug Emhoff

Maya Rudolph, who starred on Saturday Night Live as a cast member from 2000 to 2007, last hosted the NBC series back in February 2012

Maya Rudolph is back in Studio 8H!

This weekend, the 48-year-old actress and comedian returned to Saturday Night Live, where she hosted the variety sketch series alongside Jack Harlow, who appeared as the evening's musical guest.

To kick off her monologue, the Bridesmaids star gave a shout-out to her parents and four children, who were in the audience. "It makes me so happy to be here in the place that I love. I can't tell you, especially after a year that, shall we say, has been a real kick in the clam. But it feels like we're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel you know? People are getting the vaccine," she said as she shared that her parents got their vaccines.

"Some of you may know me because, well, I used to work here," Rudolph said as the crowd cheered. "And some of you may know me by the name Mommy because I gave birth to you. I have four incredible kids and they're all here tonight, don't make me cry. Just a heads up to my kids, tonight Mommy's gonna put on a lot of wigs, okay? And do a lot of weird voices. So it's just going to be, like, a typical day at home. I'll just be wearing a bra. My kids are actually really huge fans of the show and having them here, in the place where I grew up, is so special."

After her monologue, Rudolph portrayed Beyoncé, wearing a replica of the singer's black leather Grammy outfit, for a sketch parodying the popular hot sauce-fueled series Hot Ones with cast member Mikey Day impersonating host Sean Evans.

Later in the show, Rudolph reprised her role as Vice President Kamala Harris for a "Unity Seder" sketch for Passover. Former SNL cast member Martin Short made his debut as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as Chloe Fineman portrayed his daughter Ella Emhoff. For the evening at the vice president's residence, Sen. Ted Cruz (portrayed by Aidy Bryant), Sen. Raphael Warnock (portrayed by Kenan Thompson), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (portrayed by Cecily Strong) and Joe Biden (portrayed by Alex Moffat) stopped by, with the president even bringing his shelter dog Major, who got aggressive with Short's Emhoff.

The latest episode of SNL marked Rudolph's second time as host. She previously served in the role back in February 2012 alongside musical guests, Sleigh Bells.

Prior to that, Rudolph starred on the NBC series as a cast member from 2000 to 2007. She also made various guest appearances on the show throughout the years, most recently starring as Harris for season 45 and season 46 of SNL.

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rudolph spoke about portraying the politician and explained that because of the ever-changing nature of the news cycle she wasn't able to get her lines until the day of the show when she came on to portray Harris, 56.

"Believe it or not, everything was slower, it was harder to get things to cards. I didn't really get my lines until air," she said of the past portrayal of Harris. "We never ran that sketch until it was live."

After Rudolph's hosting spot on SNL, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will make their hosting debuts on the series in April.

Judas and the Black Messiah actor Kaluuya, 32, will host the April 3 episode and will be joined by second-time musical guest St. Vincent.

Promising Young Woman star Mulligan, 35, will host the April 10 episode. Kid Cudi will also make his SNL debut as the musical guest.

SNL recently took a brief hiatus after kicking off 2021 with five consecutive shows, hosted by John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, and Nick Jonas — all of whom made their hosting debuts.