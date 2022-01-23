SNL: Kristen Wiig and Willem Dafoe Crash Host Will Forte's Opening Monologue

Will Forte hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, over a decade after his eight-year run as a cast member

The comedian, 51, was back in Studio 8H for his hosting debut on SNL — a decade after he last appeared on the show in 2012.

Forte, who was a cast member for eight years from 2002 to 2010, opened the episode with a monologue, in which he expressed disappointment that he wasn't asked to host sooner.

"I was in the cast 12 years ago with Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisan," he said. "So it was really fun to see Kristen host, then Bill, then Andy, then Fred, then Kristen again, then Bill again, then Jason."

He continued, "Seth Meyers, he's one of my best buds. But, come on! He wasn't really a sketch guy, he was just on Weekend Update. Does that even count as being on the show? But he hosted. John Mulaney was a writer when I was in the cast and he then hosted — four times, four times! But hey, that's OK! You know, I'm not bitter about it."

"Save the best for last, right? Save the best for way last!" Forte added. "Look, after 12 long years, tonight, it's finally my turn. My time to shine. Tonight, it's all about me."

Unfortunately, the MacGruber star's thunder was stolen when Wiig, 48, made a surprise appearance onstage to a loud round of applause. However, Forte wasted no time telling her to leave.

"You know, I flew in for this," she said, to which he replied, "Great, so you know where the airport is."

But Wiig wasn't the only special guest during Forte's opening monologue. Lorne Michaels also gave the comedian a hard time when he appeared in the audience with next week's host Willem Dafoe.

"I'm so sorry, Will, there's been a mistake," Michaels, 77, said, adding, "You think I would book someone named Will, then someone named Willem?"

"But you texted me to come host, Lorne," Forte said, to which Michaels responded, "I texted Willem, and you know, autocorrect."

Rock band and 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin also joined Forte as musical guests for the episode, marking the group's debut on the show.

Forte hosted the Saturday Night Live's second episode of 2022 after West Side Story star Ariana DeBose kicked off the new year last weekend with musical guest Bleachers.

SNL previously had to scale back their final show of 2021 due to the omicron variant. With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, the show put on its Dec. 18 show with a limited cast and crew, which included Paul Rudd, who returned to SNL for his fifth time as host.

Dafoe, 66, is scheduled to host SNL next weekend with musical guest Katy Perry.