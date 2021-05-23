SNL Stars Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and More Reflect on 'Wild Ride' of Filming amid COVID Pandemic

The SNL cast united to reflect on the highs and lows of season 46 during the cold open of the finale

That's a wrap on season 46 of Saturday Night Live!

The NBC sketch comedy show aired its final episode of the season with Anya Taylor-Joy hosting and Lil Nas X as the musical guest. To mark the season finale, the entire SNL cast appeared during the episode's cold open and reflected on completing 20 episodes amid the COVID pandemic.

"We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person," joked Bowen Yang, who stood beside Ego Nwodim and Heidi Garner.

"Everyone else was fleeing New York but Lorne [Michaels] was like, 'We should go back for comedy,' " said Nwodim.

The cast went on to speak about the strict COVID precautions that were put in place on set this season. "If I wanted to hug anyone I had to pull them in a closet and do it in the dark away from authorities. That led to a lot of confusion," joked McKinnon.

Pete Davidson also got in on the fun, joking, "I can't believe I made it an entire season without testing positive... for COVID."

"It was a really hard year. But sometimes adversity sharpens creativity," said Strong, before Chris Rock appeared to reflect on hosting the very first episode of the season on Oct. 3.

"Here's how messed up the world was when I hosted. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest. And he couldn't do it because he was running for president," said the Spiral: Saw star. "Also the week I was here, the sitting president who said COVID would disappear, got COVID. That was this season."

The cast members all went on to share how they bonded during the season, with Davidson saying, "The main thing was that we were in it together. Everyone was there for each other no matter what."

Thompson added, "Mostly we remember how lucky were to have a job at a time when so many people were out of work."

"This was the year we realized we are more than just a cast," added McKinnon, who began to get choked up. "We are a family."

"And like a true family, we are kind of sick of each other and we need a little break," joked Bryant, as Thompson said, "We'll see everyone, fingers crossed, on Thanksgiving."

"Thank you for staying with us through an election, an insurrection and an objection that there was an insurrection," Strong said.