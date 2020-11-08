SNL Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Win, Alec Baldwin Jokes He's 'Overjoyed to Lose' Trump Gig

Hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 presidential election, Saturday Night Live highlighted the pair's historic win.

On Saturday, Jim Carrey reprised his role as President-elect Biden, with Maya Rudolph playing Vice President-elect Harris. Alec Baldwin also returned to the NBC studio to play a defeated Donald Trump. For the cold open, Beck Bennett portrayed Wolf Blitzer and Alex Moffat played John King in a CNN spoof. (The episode was hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters served as the musical guest.)

"We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can't. It's been so long since something good happened," Carrey's Biden said before introducing his running mate.

"Like Joe, I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first Black, the first Indian-American, and the first biracial vice president. And if any of that terrifies you, I don't give a funt," Rudolph's Harris said. "Also my husband will be the first second gentleman and he's Jewish so, between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot."

"And to all the Black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this: the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she's drunk, and the reason she's crying is because she's drunk," she joked.

Then, the pair acknowledged their victory together. "We're not going to stand here and gloat, we're not rubbing our victories in everybody's face. We humbly accept this victory," Carrey's Biden said before Rudolph's Harris replied, "Well, a tiny bit?" and danced to a celebratory song that played on her phone.

Biden and Harris’ win was called earlier on Saturday when the former vice president had gained enough votes in Pennsylvania to push him past the 270 electoral votes needed to beat President Trump.

Both Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, were quick to update Americans, sharing tweets and changing their Twitter bios to read "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect."

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden wrote. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris added in her own post. "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

At the time the election was called, Trump, 74, was golfing at his club in Virginia in his first trip out of the White House since the election. Hours later, a glum-faced Trump returned to the White House and was dashing off several angry and evidence-free posts again insisting that his loss had to have been the product of fraud.

While Trump has yet to make a concession speech, SNL imagined one with Baldwin's Donald Trump. "They're trying to steal the election away from me," he said before yelling, "Stop the count." That is until he was told he was behind in votes, then he began to chant, "Count every vote."

And in an effort to "remind" the American people who he really was, Baldwin's Trump sat down at a piano and sang his version of "Macho Man."

"This isn't goodbye, America. I'm just going to say, 'See you in court,' " he said.

Prior to SNL's latest cold open, Baldwin celebrated Biden and Harris' victory on Twitter. "What a remarkable thing it is to see and hear the City of NY, my home for over 40 years, come alive again. So, so, so much joy here," the actor wrote.

"I don't believe I've ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" Baldwin joked.