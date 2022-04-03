SNL Repeatedly Pokes Fun at Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars Slap During Jerrod Carmichael's Hosting Debut

Saturday Night Live parodied the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards numerous times throughout the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted episode

The 34-year-old stand-up comedian parodied the incident involving Will, 53, and Rock, 57, at the 94th Academy Awards numerous times throughout his hosting gig on Saturday evening, which featured rapper Gunna as the musical guest.

During one sketch, Carmichael appeared as a seat filler at the 2022 Oscars, where he conversed with Chris Redd's Will leading up to and immediately after the incident where the King Richard star slapped Rock following his joke made about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Rock previously appeared as a cast member on SNL from 1990 to 1993. He has hosted the show three times between 1996 and 2020.

Jerrod Carmichael Monologue SNL Credit: Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Additionally, further mentions of the slap were sprinkled throughout the episode at various moments.

During the show's cold open, James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald Trump during a parody of Fox News' Fox & Friends, where the former president addressed the slap and referred to Will as "Hitch."

"I did see [the] slap. I enjoyed [the] slap. I was very impressed with my Hitch," he said. "Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm."

Right after the cold open, Carmichael then appeared onstage, where he addressed the slap in his opening monologue.

"I'm not going to talk about it," Carmichael began, without even having to address what "it" meant. "I want to be clear up top. I talked about it enough. Kept talking about it. Kept thinking about it. I don't want to talk about it. And you can't make me talk about it."

Carmichael then reminded the in-studio crowd and viewers at home how the slap only happened six days ago, despite feeling "like it happened years ago."

Though he said it was exciting to discuss on Monday, Carmichael said he became less enthused talking about it by Tuesday, when, he explained, it became more about "a lot of proxy arguments: hair and Black men and White people on Twitter."

The discussion of Will's slap didn't stop there, however, as O.J. Simpson, played by Kenan Thompson, appeared during the Weekend Update segment to discuss the matter.

The real Simpson, 74, previously addressed the slap in a post on Twitter, where he said the situation "was unfortunate," adding, "I think Will was wrong."

Colin Jost, who is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, said that the slap "was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows."

Michael Che, meanwhile, noted that Will said, "Love will make you do crazy things," during his acceptance speech, which he reacted to by saying, "You know what else makes you do crazy things? Crazy."

Carmichael's SNL hosting gig came about one day after the release of his new HBO special, Rothaniel, which includes stories from his family history — including one of how he learned that his father was unfaithful in his marriage.

During the February show at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, Carmichael also came out as gay.

"After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret," the comedian said in the special. "One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I'm gay."

After the audience applauded, Carmichael said, "I'm accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it," adding that he had "rebelled against it my whole life."

The comedian continued, "I never thought I'd come out. I didn't think I'd ever, ever, ever come out. Probably at many points I thought I'd rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes people's — some people — it changes their perception of me. I can't control that."