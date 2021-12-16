Ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club

1st Time Hosting: Dec. 14, 1985

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 8, 1990

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 10

Hanks is actually the one who first mentioned the notorious Five-Timers Club on air when he hosted in 1990. At the time, he showed off his "membership card" and was welcomed into the "club" by members Steve Martin, Elliot Gould and honorary member Paul Simon (who only hosted four times, but was a musical guest so often that they let him in).