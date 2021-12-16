Ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
Tom Hanks coined the term 'Five-Timers Club' in 1990 after he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time — see who else has hosted the late-night sketch show five times (or more!)
Buck Henry
1st Time Hosting: Jan. 17, 1976
5th Time Hosting: Nov. 19, 1977
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 10
The late actor and filmmaker was the very first host to reach the Five-Timers Club!
Steve Martin
1st Time Hosting: Oct. 23, 1976
5th Time Hosting: April 22, 1978
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 15
Fun fact: Martin took the least amount of time to gain admittance into the Five-Timers Club — he hosted five times in 546 days.
Elliott Gould
1st Time Hosting: Jan. 10, 1976
5th Time Hosting: Feb. 15, 1980
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6
Friends star Gould hosted his sixth and seemingly last episode of Saturday Night Live just nine months after joining the Five-Timers Club.
Chevy Chase
1st Time Hosting: Feb. 18, 1978
5th Time Hosting: Dec. 6, 1986
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 8
The original "Weekend Update: host may have left SNL after just one season, but he couldn't stay away for long: he has hosted the show eight times (and made plenty of guest appearances)!
Candice Bergen
1st Time Hosting: Nov. 8, 1975
5th Time Hosting: May 19, 1990
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Bergen made SNL history when she became the show's very first female host in 1975, and then she did it again when she became the first woman to join the Five-Timers Club in 1990!
Tom Hanks
1st Time Hosting: Dec. 14, 1985
5th Time Hosting: Dec. 8, 1990
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 10
Hanks is actually the one who first mentioned the notorious Five-Timers Club on air when he hosted in 1990. At the time, he showed off his "membership card" and was welcomed into the "club" by members Steve Martin, Elliot Gould and honorary member Paul Simon (who only hosted four times, but was a musical guest so often that they let him in).
Danny DeVito
1st Time Hosting: May 15, 1982
5th Time Hosting: Jan. 9, 1993
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6
DeVito has hosted SNL six times in total, earning his Five-Timer membership in 1993.
John Goodman
1st Time Hosting: Dec. 2, 1989
5th Time Hosting: May 7, 1994
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 13
Goodman has hosted SNL a whopping 13 times, which makes him one of the most frequent hosts of the show, just behind Steve Martin (15 times) and Alec Baldwin (17 times).
Alec Baldwin
1st Time Hosting: April 21, 1990
5th Time Hosting: Dec. 10, 1994
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 17
Baldwin holds the record of most times hosting SNL, and his stint as Donald Trump earned him an Emmy Award in 2017.
Bill Murray
1st Time Hosting: March 7, 1981
5th Time Hosting: Feb. 20, 1999
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Murray, who was part of the show's cast from 1977 to 1980, made it into the Five-Timers Club in 1999, but has not hosted since.
Christopher Walken
1st Time Hosting: Jan. 20, 1990
5th Time Hosting: May 19, 2001
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 7
Looks like the people at SNL had a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell ... and Christopher Walken.
Drew Barrymore
1st Time Hosting: Nov. 20, 1982
5th Time Hosting: Feb. 3, 2007
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6
Barrymore made history her first time hosting in 1982, when she was the youngest host in the show's history at just 7 years old! She didn't stop there, though, eventually joining the Five-Timers Club in 2007.
Justin Timberlake
1st Time Hosting: Oct. 11, 2003
5th Time Hosting: March 9, 2013
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Timberlake earned his spot in the Fiver-Timers Club in 2013, and in honor of the momentous occasion, he got to meet Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Alec Baldwin, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks and Paul Simon in the revived Five-Timers sketch.
Ben Affleck
1st Time Hosting: Feb. 19, 2000
5th Time Hosting: May 18, 2013
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Affleck first appeared on the show in 2000, and joined the Five-Timers Club 13 years later in May 2013.
Tina Fey
1st Time Hosting: Feb. 23, 2008
5th Time Hosting: Dec. 19, 2015
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6
Fey had a pretty impressive tenure on SNL, ranging from head writer to "Weekend Update" host to Sarah Palin impressionist, and (as if that isn't enough) she has hosted the show six times since making her exit in 2006.
Scarlett Johansson
1st Time Hosting: Jan. 14, 2006
5thTime Hosting: March 11, 2017
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6
Johansson didn't just get an awesome jacket to commemorate her club status, she also managed to meet her husband, "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost, and the pair welcomed a baby boy in August 2021. So there are plenty of perks to being a Five-Timer!
Melissa McCarthy
1st Time Hosting: Oct. 1, 2011
5th Time Hosting: May 13, 2017
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
It's not a surprise that the hilarious actress has hosted SNL five times. McCarthy even won an Emmy for her side-splitting portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in 2017.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
1st Time Hosting: March 18, 2000
5th Time Hosting: May 20, 2017
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
2017 was a big year for Five-Timers. First Scarlett Johansson, then Melissa McCarthy and then Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — all in the span of a few months!
Jonah Hill
1st Time Hosting: March 15, 2008
5th Time Hosting: Nov. 3, 2018
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Hill got to join the Five-Timers in 2018, and was welcomed into the club by a few of its female members: Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen.
Will Ferrell
1st Time Hosting: Nov. 15, 2008
5th Time Hosting: Dec.
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Ferrell graced the SNL soundstage for seven years, but you might be surprised to find that he only joined the Five-Timers Club in November 2019.
Paul Rudd
1st Time Hosting Nov. 15, 2008
5th Time Hosting: Dec. 18, 2021
Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5
Reigning Sexiest Man Alive Rudd will join the exclusive club with his fifth hosting gig on Dec. 18!