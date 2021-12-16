Ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club

Tom Hanks coined the term 'Five-Timers Club' in 1990 after he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time — see who else has hosted the late-night sketch show five times (or more!) 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated December 18, 2021 01:21 PM

1 of 21

Buck Henry

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Jan. 17, 1976

5th Time Hosting: Nov. 19, 1977 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 10 

The late actor and filmmaker was the very first host to reach the Five-Timers Club!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Steve Martin

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Oct. 23, 1976

5th Time Hosting: April 22, 1978 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 15

Fun fact: Martin took the least amount of time to gain admittance into the Five-Timers Club — he hosted five times in 546 days. 

3 of 21

Elliott Gould

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Jan. 10, 1976 

5th Time Hosting: Feb. 15, 1980 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6

Friends star Gould hosted his sixth and seemingly last episode of Saturday Night Live just nine months after joining the Five-Timers Club. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Chevy Chase

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Feb. 18, 1978 

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 6, 1986 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 8

The original "Weekend Update: host may have left SNL after just one season, but he couldn't stay away for long: he has hosted the show eight times (and made plenty of guest appearances)! 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Candice Bergen

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Nov. 8, 1975

5th Time Hosting: May 19, 1990 

Number of Times Hosting in Total:

Bergen made SNL history when she became the show's very first female host in 1975, and then she did it again when she became the first woman to join the Five-Timers Club in 1990! 

6 of 21

Tom Hanks

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Dec. 14, 1985

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 8, 1990 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 10 

Hanks is actually the one who first mentioned the notorious Five-Timers Club on air when he hosted in 1990. At the time, he showed off his "membership card" and was welcomed into the "club" by members Steve Martin, Elliot Gould and honorary member Paul Simon (who only hosted four times, but was a musical guest so often that they let him in). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Danny DeVito

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: May 15, 1982

5th Time Hosting: Jan. 9, 1993 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6

DeVito has hosted SNL six times in total, earning his Five-Timer membership in 1993. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

John Goodman

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Dec. 2, 1989 

5th Time Hosting: May 7, 1994

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 13

Goodman has hosted SNL a whopping 13 times, which makes him one of the most frequent hosts of the show, just behind Steve Martin (15 times) and Alec Baldwin (17 times). 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Alec Baldwin

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

1st Time Hosting: April 21, 1990 

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 10, 1994 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 17 

Baldwin holds the record of most times hosting SNL, and his stint as Donald Trump earned him an Emmy Award in 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Bill Murray

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: March 7, 1981

5th Time Hosting: Feb. 20, 1999 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Murray, who was part of the show's cast from 1977 to 1980, made it into the Five-Timers Club in 1999, but has not hosted since.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Christopher Walken

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Jan. 20, 1990 

5th Time Hosting: May 19, 2001 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 7

Looks like the people at SNL had a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell ... and Christopher Walken. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Nov. 20, 1982 

5th Time Hosting: Feb. 3, 2007 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6

Barrymore made history her first time hosting in 1982, when she was the youngest host in the show's history at just 7 years old! She didn't stop there, though, eventually joining the Five-Timers Club in 2007. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Justin Timberlake

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Oct. 11, 2003 

5th Time Hosting: March 9, 2013

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Timberlake earned his spot in the Fiver-Timers Club in 2013, and in honor of the momentous occasion, he got to meet Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Alec Baldwin, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks and Paul Simon in the revived Five-Timers sketch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Ben Affleck

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Feb. 19, 2000 

5th Time Hosting: May 18, 2013

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Affleck first appeared on the show in 2000, and joined the Five-Timers Club 13 years later in May 2013. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Tina Fey

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Feb. 23, 2008 

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 19, 2015

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 6

Fey had a pretty impressive tenure on SNL, ranging from head writer to "Weekend Update" host to Sarah Palin impressionist, and (as if that isn't enough) she has hosted the show six times since making her exit in 2006. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Scarlett Johansson

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Jan. 14, 2006 

5thTime Hosting: March 11, 2017 

Number of Times Hosting in Total:

Johansson didn't just get an awesome jacket to commemorate her club status, she also managed to meet her husband, "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost, and the pair welcomed a baby boy in August 2021. So there are plenty of perks to being a Five-Timer! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Melissa McCarthy

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Oct. 1, 2011

5th Time Hosting: May 13, 2017 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

It's not a surprise that the hilarious actress has hosted SNL five times. McCarthy even won an Emmy for her side-splitting portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: March 18, 2000 

5th Time Hosting: May 20, 2017 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

2017 was a big year for Five-Timers. First Scarlett Johansson, then Melissa McCarthy and then Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — all in the span of a few months! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Jonah Hill

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: March 15, 2008 

5th Time Hosting: Nov. 3, 2018 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Hill got to join the Five-Timers in 2018, and was welcomed into the club by a few of its female members: Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Will Ferrell

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting: Nov. 15, 2008 

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Ferrell graced the SNL soundstage for seven years, but you might be surprised to find that he only joined the Five-Timers Club in November 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Paul Rudd

Credit: Getty

1st Time Hosting Nov. 15, 2008 

5th Time Hosting: Dec. 18, 2021 

Number of Times Hosting in Total: 5

Reigning Sexiest Man Alive Rudd will join the exclusive club with his fifth hosting gig on Dec. 18! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger