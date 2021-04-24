Elon Musk to Make SNL Hosting Debut, Miley Cyrus Will Be Musical Guest 

Elon Musk is scheduled to host the May 8 episode of SNL

Elon Musk will be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The Tesla CEO, 49, is scheduled to lead the May 8 episode, with Miley Cyrus appearing as the musical guest. It will be the "Wrecking Ball" singer's sixth musical appearance.

The hosting announcement comes one day after Musk's SpaceX Crew Dragon launched its second flight to the International Space Station.

The endeavor was celebrated as the first flight of American astronauts on American-made rockets from U.S. soil after the last Space Shuttle mission in July 2011. It marked the Crew Dragon's second test flight, but the first with astronauts on board.

It was also the first time that a private company, Musk's SpaceX, sent a manned aircraft into space — an important step for the future of the commercial-space-travel industry.

Musk's SNL appearance will also come just after his son with singer Grimes, named X Æ A-Xii, celebrates his first birthday on May 4.

Last month, Musk shared a rare photo of the family of three on Twitter from a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city called "Starbase."

He is looking to rename and incorporate Boca Chica Village, where SpaceX is developing and launching prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, into a new city, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," Musk, who confirmed he had relocated to Texas in December, tweeted on March 2.

"From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The series stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are also featured players.