SNL: Elon Musk Jokes About His Son's Name, Says He's the 'First Person with Asperger's to Host'

Live from New York, it's Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX, 49, showcased his sense of humor while making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, during which he was joined by his mother, model Maye Musk and Grimes, who is the mother of their son X Æ A-Xii.

"It's an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That's because I've always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I've been told makes for great comedy," Musk said. "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it."

Later in his monologue, he shared how his "vision for the future" includes "renewable energy and humanity must become a multi-planetary space bearing civilization," also poking fun at his previous tweets, joking about how his son's name is pronounced like a "cat running across the keyboard" and pointing out that he "reinvented electric cars and is sending people to Mars on a rocket ship."

Grimes, 33, appeared in a Super Mario-themed sketch, for which she portrayed Princess Peach while Musk played Wario.

For the Musk-hosted episode, NBC aired SNL via a global YouTube livestream for the first time to allow international fans the opportunity to watch at the same time as U.S. audiences.

For many, Musk was a surprising choice of host for SNL, which typically taps comedians, actors and musicians for the role.

His controversial takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-union sentiments caused many to denounce the decision. Several SNL cast members also appeared to react to the hosting announcement unfavorably, with Bowen Yang previously sharing a frowning face on his Instagram Story as news of Musk's hosting gig was announced.

On her own Instagram Story, Aidy Bryant shared a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders about income inequality that fans took to be a reference to Musk. In an interview with USA Today, though, Bryant called the issue "overblown."

Asked whether any of the cast members are upset about the choice, Davidson, 27, said, "Nobody that I f--- with."

The Hit Job podcast star added, "Everybody's kind of been like, 'Yo, who's the guy that's so pissed off?' 'Cause we're on a group text, so we're all just like, 'I don't know.' "