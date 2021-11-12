SNL Drops First Promo for Taylor Swift's Musical Guest Appearance

Taylor Swift's SNL appearance will come one day after she drops Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift is getting ready for her close-up!

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live released its first promo for Swift's musical guest appearance this weekend. The video begins with host Jonathan Majors introducing the "Lover" singer.

"Hi I'm Jonathan Majors, and I'm hosting SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift," he starts. Immediately after, Aidy Bryant chimes in, saying: "And I'll also be singing one song from a yet-to-be-released album."

"I will also be doing a song from an album I haven't even written yet," Bowen Yang added.

Swift finally interjects with: "I'll also be doing music if there's time."

The promo ends with a hilarious clip of the quartet reciting Majors' opening line together, switching off with every word. Once they succeed, they cheer as Bryant remarks that it took seven takes for the crew to master the bit.

Swift's SNL appearance will come one day after she drops Red (Taylor's Version), which she has already teased will feature her vault track "Babe."

Swift has been counting down to Friday's highly anticipated release of Red (Taylor's Version). Earlier on Thursday, she offered fans some more insight into the All Too Well short film, which will seemingly be set to the new 10-minute version of her beloved deep cut "All Too Well."

"Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball," Swift tweeted. "However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it'll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern."

Red (Taylor's Version) is the second album she has re-recorded after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums again followed Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

Swift then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."