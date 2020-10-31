Darrell Hammond, Who Played Sean Connery on SNL, Pays Tribute to Late Actor

"Always loved doing my silly impressions of him," Darrell Hammond said

Darrell Hammond is paying tribute to the late Sean Connery, whom he played on Saturday Night Live during the recurring Celebrity Jeopardy sketch.

Hammond, 65, shared a message honoring the James Bond star, as well as a clip of him doing his iconic impression of Connery on SNL.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP,” Hammond wrote, adding some lines from the clip he shared.

“Mr Connery you wear me out!” Will Ferrell, who played Alex Trebek in the sketch, says. “You didn’t say that last night when I was pumping moo goo gai pan all over your tonsils!” Hammond’s Connery replies.

The Celebrity Jeopardy sketches typically featured Ferrell, Hammond and Norm Macdonald, who played Burt Reynolds. Even after MacDonald left SNL, Hammond continued to play his aggressive and often-crude version of Connery.

The character was well-known for claiming he slept with Trebek’s mother, and for messing up the names of Jeopardy categories.

Most recently, Hammond reprised his role as Connery for the comedy show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Image zoom Sean Connery | Credit: Shutterstock

Connery, 90, died overnight in his sleep staying in the Bahamas on Saturday.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

His son Jason told the BBC that his father had been "unwell for some time."