SNL: Daniel Kaluuya Makes Hosting Debut, Makes Get Out Joke About 'Muted' Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Daniel Kaluuya can now add hosting Saturday Night Live to his resume!

This weekend, Kaluuya, 32, was joined by second-time musical guest St. Vincent for his first-ever appearance as host of the longtime NBC series. "My name is Daniel Kaluuya, and first of all, I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no he's not Black. He's British.' Let me reassure you that I am Black. I'm Black and I'm British. Basically I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like," the actor said in his monologue, making a reference to Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in which she spoke about the palace's "concerns and conversations about how dark [her son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

"People ask me, what's worse: British racism or American racism? Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. So that's why they invaded Australia, South Africa and Boston," the Get Out star continued.

Then, Kaluuya made a joke about his virtual Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech, during which there were technical difficulties on Zoom in the beginning before his sound was turned on. "I was muted! Can you believe that? I said the best joke of my life and I was muted. I felt like I was in the Sunken Place," he said in his SNL monologue, joking about the plot in Get Out.

To conclude his monologue, Kaluuya gave a shout-out to SNL cast member Kenan Thompson when he spoke about a childhood play. "This is a true story, that play was based on Kenan & Kel. That play led me down a path that got me on this stage tonight with Kenan backstage right now," he said. "I just want to take this moment in front of Kenan and the whole world to say, thank you Mom, thank you God and thank you Kel."

Kaluuya's hosting gig comes during a successful awards season for the actor, who has received multiple nominations and wins for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, a man who Kaluuya said in his monologue "created strategies for free education, free health care and free breakfast for kids."

He is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing Sunday, after winning a Golden Globe for the role in February.

Last month, Kaluuya also received his second Oscar nomination for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Next week, fellow 2021 Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan will make her SNL hosting debut alongside musical guest Kid Cudi.

Kaluuya is the latest first-time host this season, following John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page and Nick Jonas. Former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph, who has been portraying Vice President Kamala Harris for the past two seasons, hosted last week and continued the dressing room good luck note trend by leaving Kaluuya one as well.