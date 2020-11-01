Colin Jost Debuts Wedding Ring on SNL After Marrying Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost proudly wore his wedding band on his left hand on Saturday Night Live.

During the John Mulaney-hosted episode, the Weekend Update co-host, 38, debuted his gold ring as Michael Che briefly mentioned his nuptials to Scarlett Johansson. "I don't know what's gonna happen with this election, the tension is just killing me," Che said while speaking about the unpredictable outcome of the presidential election this upcoming Tuesday.

"I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday. I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we're both doing equally great," Che added.

Jost and Johansson, 35, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last weekend, the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced on Thursday.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

Meals on Wheels is an organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country.

The couple got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The two-time Oscar nominee debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.