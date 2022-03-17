SNL's Chris Redd Explains Why He Won't 'Stir the Pot' with Pete Davidson and Kanye West Feud

"There is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of. I'm not making fun of his mental health," Chris Redd said of Kanye West and Pete Davidson's ongoing feud

Chris Redd is known for cracking jokes — but he also knows where to draw the line, especially when it comes to the feud between his Saturday Night Live costar Pete Davidson and Kanye West.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Redd, 36, opened up about the ongoing feud between the two stars, which unfolded after the Donda artist's split from Kim Kardashian. Redd also explained why he has refrained from making jokes about it.

"When it comes to Ye, I'm always of the mind that I'll make fun," explained Redd, who grew up in Chicago, like West. "I was raised joking. You clown, you clown people. That's kind of how we come up. We're from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of."

"I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself," he continued. "So I'm very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it's never those things."

The Bust Down star, who has previously impersonated West on SNL, also noted how the situation between Davidson, 28, and West, 44, has gotten "really public and tight" in recent weeks.

"It's just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to," he said. "But I'm really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain't got nothing to do with none of this."

Though Redd doesn't have much of a friendship with West, he said he wished the best for both men.

"I think Pete's handling it well and you know, he's starting to talk again, and he is handling that well," he shared. "You always wanna make sure on both sides of it, even though me and Ye aren't friends, I want the best for that dude too. I'm still a fan of his music, you know?"

"I hope that he like learns how to handle this, so they could just move on with their lives," he added. "But yeah, it's not interesting to me to stir the pot on something that's just unhealthy, you know?"

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

The mom of four made her relationship with Davidson Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after the SKIMS mogul was declared legally single amid her divorce from West. She and Davidson first made headlines in October 2021 after sharing a kiss during a sketch on SNL when Kardashian made her hosting debut.

After taking their romance public, West began speaking out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Earlier this month, the rapper stirred up some controversy over a music video for his song, "Eazy", featuring fellow rapper The Game that appeared to show Davidson kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive by West.

Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Done Being Quiet' in Alleged Text Exchange with Kanye West

A source later told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" over the music video. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the source said at the time. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

Davidson has also allegedly addressed the matter with West, asking the rapper to talk in person over a text exchange. "What she does for those kids is amazing and you're f—— lucky that she's your kids' mom," Davidson wrote in the alleged exchange shared on social media by his friend Dave Sirus.

In the alleged texts, Davidson claimed that he has "stopped SNL" from mocking West on the show "for months."

Redd isn't the only Saturday Night Live star who has spoken out about the feud between West and Davidson. Bowen Yang also recently said the cast is "supporting" Davidson as his relationship continues to gain attention from the public.

"We are supporting him by giving him space," Yang, 31, said to Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. "I think he's just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people's responses."