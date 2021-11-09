Bowen Yang Makes His Sexiest Man Alive Debut — and Reveals What Really Happens at SNL Afterparties

"I'm pulling the veil back a lot," Yang quips in this week's PEOPLE, in which he puts a sexy spin on what it's really like waking up the morning after a legendary SNL party. "Some of my happiest moments have been at the afterparties."

While Yang, 31, says joining the cast of SNL in 2019 "changed my life in every way imaginable," it was attending one of the show's fabled (pre-COVID) afterparties that really made the experience surreal.

"Solange was the musical guest and Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed up," he recalls. "I think I blacked out, like, 'This is what it's like every week?!'"

Describing his afterparty vibe as equal parts "wholesome and debaucherous," Yang says he can usually be found sipping a cocktail before eventually wandering out onto the dance floor.

"I drank a bourbon when I went to [host] Kim Kardashian West's secret afterparty," he says. "I turned around and Khloé Kardashian looked me in the eyes and said, 'What are you drinking? That's so sad. Drink champs with me.' I was like, 'Whatever you say, Khloé Kardashian.'"

And when RuPaul hosted in February 2020, "the DJ played 'Be My Lover' by La Bouche and I knew every single word. Everyone got up on tables and danced," he says. "Michael Che was like, 'Whoa, Bowen's going off.' Normally he's cool as a cucumber, so if I can get Che out of his chair, then I've done something right."

As for the morning after? The comedian has his routine down pat.

"It'll be bacon, egg and cheese from some cute little bagel shop in Brooklyn, or fried dumplings," he says. "And any episode of 90 Day Fiancé because it's so jarring that it literally is sobering. You just feel better about where you're at in life."

And even with a mere four hours of sleep, Yang says it's hard to have a lazy Sunday after the "adrenaline" from the night before.

"I used to be the person who couldn't get out of bed, now I think it's just an adrenaline thing chemically in your body from working at SNL," he says of maintaining his Sunday routine. "It's twisted. It's messed up. I'm moving throughout the day being like, 'I wish I was just in bed. I wish I could just stay,' but there's something in me that is antsy and gets me out."