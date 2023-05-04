'SNL' Booked Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge as Final Season 48 Hosts Before Writers' Strike Shutdown

Saturday Night Live fans will have to wait a bit longer for the return of new episodes due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America union strike.

PEOPLE has confirmed the NBC series will not produce any more new episodes this season, including Kieran Culkin's slated return to Studio 8H on May 13 and Jennifer Coolidge's booking for May 20.

Coolidge's now-canceled season finale gig would have marked the 61-year-old White Lotus star's SNL hosting debut, and Culkin's trip back to Rockefeller Center would have been his second in an, ahem, Succession of hosting gigs after the 40-year-old former child actor previously headlined SNL with musical guest Ed Sheeran in November 2021.

On Tuesday, NBC announced the cancellation of this Saturday's episode, in which Pete Davidson was slated to make his hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

"The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers' strike," NBC confirmed in a release. "SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6."

Ahead of Davidson's intended return, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson teased what fans might have seen on the live broadcast.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson, 44, told Entertainment Tonight of Davidson. "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

Thompson added that the episode was going to "try to balance" the characters Davidson previously portrayed on the series alongside new sketches. However, the Good Burger star added, "I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new."

As for the writers' strike, several productions are feeling the impact of the movement involving a dispute between the Writers Guild of America's (WGA) labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Late-night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers are airing repeats while on hiatus. This Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Daily Show are also on break.

Also feeling the heat are scripted shows like Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, production on shows like The View and House of the Dragon is continuing despite the strike.

Episodes of Saturday Night Live can be streamed on Peacock.