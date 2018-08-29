SNL's Beck Bennett Ties the Knot with Fiancée Jessy Hodges: 'I'm So Lucky I Got to Marry You'

Saturday Night Live actor Beck Bennett is a married man!

The star tied the knot with his fiancée Jessy Hodges in an outdoor ceremony over the weekend, he confirmed on Instagram Tuesday. In the post, Bennett, 33, shared multiple photos from his wedding day, including their first kiss as husband and wife.

“Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions,” he captioned the post.

“Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives,” he continued. “Thank you @selashiloniphoto for making it look like what it felt like. And thank you @nickkocher for having big crushes on us and begging to marry us, you did great job baby, we love you. And thank you @jamie0724 and for planning the weekend and @byjasonlloyd for coordinating, you guys were so great to work with.”

Hodges also shared photos to Instagram from the big day.

“So grateful to our friends and family who made this the most spectacular weekend. Thanks for marrying me Beck, I couldn’t love you more if i tried! Photos by dreamweaver @selashiloniphoto,” she wrote.

For the outside nuptials, Beckett sported a blue suit, which he paired with brown shoes, and new bride Hodges donned a blush-colored gown.

In the two months leading up to his wedding, Bennett had a bachelor party in Austin with some of his best friends.

“We spent the weekend floating down rivers, swimming in mineral springs, and eating the perfect food on porches – fried chicken, barbecue, pizza, and queso. It all culminated in a performance at The White Horse where we spent most nights,” he wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos from their time in Texas.

To celebrate their 5-year dating anniversary in May 2016, Bennett shared a comical photo of the couple to Instagram.

“5 years together and this is the best photo I have,” he wrote. “I can tell you right now that we will never take a better one, but that wont stop us from trying every damn day of our lives. Love you @jessyhodges!!! #photos #c’mongrossgetaroom!!!”