"Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much," Beck Bennett said

SNL Stars Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt Exit as New Additions Join the Sketch Series for Season 47

Saturday Night Live is going to look a lot different heading into its 47th season.

Cast members Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt will not be back when the long-running sketch series returns in October, PEOPLE confirms.

Melissa Villaseñor. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang were promoted to repertory cast status for season 47.

Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman will join Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes as this season's featured cast members.

Holt joined SNL as a featured player last year and is departing the show after just one season. The comedian has not yet publicly addressed her exit.

Bennett joined the NBC series as a featured player in 2013 and became an ensemble cast member two years later.

During his years-long run on SNL, the 36-year-old has shown off his many celebrity impressions, including Bill Clinton, Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin and Jake Tapper.

Beck Bennett Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Following the news of his exit, Bennett posted a sweet tribute commemorating his time on the show.

"Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much," he wrote on Instagram Monday alongside several photos. "Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life."

Bennett added: "I had so much fun."

On Saturday, Owen Wilson will host the 47th season premiere. Kacey Musgraves will serve as the musical guest.

As for the rest of October, Kim Kardashian West will host on Oct. 9 as Halsey performs, Rami Malek is hosting the Oct. 16 episode as Young Thug will be musical guest and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis will return to host as Brandi Carlile performs on Oct. 23.

SNL recently won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series.