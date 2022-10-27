'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Attacked Before NYC Comedy Show

A DCPI spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that a 37-year-old man was punched outside The Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night, then transported to a local hospital

By
Published on October 27, 2022 11:34 AM
SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Chris Redd was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night.

The Saturday Night Live alum was scheduled to perform a comedy set at New York City's Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when he was allegedly assaulted by a stranger.

A DCPI spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE a complaint was filed Wednesday night after a 37-year-old man exited his car to approach the venue. The man was punched in the face by a suspect, who has not been arrested. The alleged assailant fled the scene.

Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Redd's team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

J. Countess/Getty

TMZ first reported the alleged assault, including video footage that shows bystanders aiding Redd as blood from the alleged assault splattered the pavement.

Redd is best known for appearing on SNL from 2017 to 2022. He announced his departure from the show ahead of season 49 — joining what's become known as SNL's mass exit of 2022.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in a statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Along with his years on SNL — which saw Redd step into the shoes of Kanye West, U.S. Senator Cory Booker and many more — the comedian is known for his roles in TV shows Kenan, Bust Down and Disjointed. Redd's comedy special Why Am I Like This? is set to premiere Nov. 3 on HBO Max.

