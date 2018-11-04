SNL Jokingly Calls Alec Baldwin a 'Disgraced Former Actor' During Sketch Skewering Republicans

Without directly mentioning Alec Baldwin‘s recent arrest, Saturday Night Live briefly alluded to the incident this weekend.

The show’s cold open — which centered around a faux Fox News segment hosted by Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) — pokes fun at the way some Republicans have reacted to the thousands of Central American migrants marching towards the U.S. border, in search of a safer and more prosperous life.

At one point, echoing an unverified claim of President Donald Trump’s that there were there were “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” among the caravan, SNL‘s Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) took the remarks one step further.

“It’s got Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990s Detroit Pistons” and “hella Aladdins,” she said.

After exhausting the subject, the Fox News host offered viewers a look at what would be next on the program after a short commercial break.

“When we come back, an update from disgraced former actor Alec Baldwin, seen here molesting a young Boy Scout,” she remarked as an image of a younger Baldwin performing in a “Canteen Boy” SNL sketch with Adam Sandler flashed on the screen.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment.

The 30 Rock actor was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, police said. He was charged at the 6th Precinct before departing Friday afternoon, dressed in a collared grey shirt and dark slacks. Baldwin was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment.

Baldwin’s alleged victim was struck on the left side of the face and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson said. No additional details of the incident were available.

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

The actor, 60, has denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin tweeted Friday evening. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

In a follow-up message, Baldwin wrote, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Baldwin, who frequently portrays the president on SNL, has yet to publicly comment further on the incident, but on Saturday, the actor shared a photograph from a memorial service in the Hamptons, honoring Sarah Alicia de Havenon Fowler, a woman who died of brain cancer. In the format of a poem, Baldwin wrote that she “always had a smile on her face, a kind word to offer, a rare spirit, that she has left behind.”

Posts from the actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also made no mention of her husband’s arrest.

On Saturday, the mother of four shared numerous photos on her Instagram Story as she spent time with their children.

In one image, her children gathered around a space-themed toy, while in another, two ducks swam in a body of water.

“So peaceful,” she wrote alongside the image.