SNEAK PEEK: Will Bethenny and Jill Reconcile?

Is this their last chance at friendship?

After feuding all season on The Real Housewives of New York City, former pals Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin are sitting down to lunch.

“I asked Bethenny to lunch because this fight has gone totally berserk and I really just want to talk to her,” Jill says in a sneak peek at Thursday’s season finale. “What the hell happened to us?”

While Jill says she doesn’t want to be "separated" from her friend anymore and even apologizes for being unreceptive to her when Bethenny reached out at their costar Ramona‘s home, Bethenny tells her the damage is done.

“In the last six months I got pregnant, I fell in love, I got engaged, I lost my father and you weren’t there,” Bethenny says. “I don’t know how to build a relationship in the future because I’m so damaged by this relationship. It’s like a divorce.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs tonight (10 p.m. EST) on Bravo.