SNEAK PEEK: The Aftermath of Kelly Bensimon's 'Nervous Breakthrough'

She told PEOPLE recently that she didn’t have a nervous breakdown in the Virgin Islands, preferring instead to call her outbursts of emotion a "nervous breakthrough." But Kelly Bensimon is still talking about that strange night.

In a clip from Thursday’s The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality star sits down to lunch for a postmortem with castmates Jill Zarin, LuAnn de Lesseps and Jennifer Gilbert. Attempting to explain her behavior and feelings of paranoia, Bensimon may (or may not) convince her castmates that her claims that Bethenny Frankel was trying to kill her – or that her fellow vacationers were ganging up on her – were justified.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“By the end of Kelly’s story about the trip, I was so confused,” LuAnn tells the cameras after the lunch meeting. “I just didn’t get it. I had to hear the other side of the story.”

And we likely will. On Thursday’s episode, expect to see what happens when Zarin shows up unannounced in the Virgin Islands and watch as the remaining ladies on vacation (Kelly has since departed) celebrated Ramona and Bethenny’s upcoming marital milestones with a fun shower – that involves toilet paper.