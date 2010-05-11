SNEAK PEEK: Spencer Blasts Heidi’s Mom on The Hills

When Heidi Montag went home to Colorado for the first time since getting 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, her mother’s reaction left her in tears. And in an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of The Hills, we learn that it also upset her husband Spencer.

“Heidi goes home because she wanted like motherly love,” Spencer says during a party for a neighbor. “When Heidi got there, she decided to rape my wife emotionally.”

“It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Heidi says. “There was just no love.”

Spencer goes on to say some nasty things about Heidi’s mom and upsets her sister Holly, who goes on the defensive.

Spencer’s reaction? “Holly, this is my house. You keep defending her and I’m going to ask you to leave,” he says.

“It’s my mom,” Holly explains.

“Well, you can defend her off of our property in about five seconds,” he replies.