Bobby Bones Questions Snake in the Grass Competitors' Trust in Each Other During Challenge

There's a Snake in the Grass — and everybody knows it.

In an exclusive teaser for the upcoming episode of USA's Snake in the Grass, four people work together to complete a challenge — though one of them has been secretly sent to sabotage the whole thing.

Host Bobby Bones doesn't hide his concern that the teammates don't trust one another, especially since one of them is competing solo for the chance to win $100,000.

"Okay, they obviously have no trust for one another," he says with defeat at the end of the clip.

The competition at hand asks the team of four to find a handful of golden nuggets hidden in various rock piles using only an elusive map made of symbols. The map can be interpreted many ways, and each contestant seems to have a strong idea of how the challenge should be handled.

"We're not doing that great of a job reading the map," Alysia Montaño says. "I feel like we're wasting time here, and there's only eight [nuggets]. We should power through. John and I both agree — this is what we are going to do."

With 10 minutes left, the group splits into pairs — all contestants seemingly doubting that the other duo is pulling their weight. "So, let's go to where they are and monitor them," Sean Williams says. "No, we don't have time, Survivor alum Trish Hegarty responds.

She adds, "Both of them can't be the snake, so the other one's not gonna let the other one screw up."

When Alicia asks the team to "regroup," she's met with tension and sarcasm. "Oh, yeah … that'd be great," Sean says with annoyance.

The team has four of five needed gold nuggets in their scale when the clip ends. Hasty movements and butting heads make it anyone's guess if the team will complete the challenge within the allotted time.

Snake in the Grass is a new reality competition show that puts both reality stars and real people in a series of outdoor challenges. Each group of four is expected to survive the wilderness for 36 hours as a group, all knowing that there is one "snake" among them.

The snake's main goal? Don't let the team succeed in the challenges. If the team secures a win, they'll get a clue about the snake's identity. At the end of each episode, the team will have to guess who the snake is. If they're right, they'll split $100,000. If the snake wins, they'll take the prize home alone.