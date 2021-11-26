"Love leads the way. All you've gotta do is follow," Robinson says, before singing a few bars of "O Holy Night"

See Smokey Robinson Talk Family and Fame in Lifetime Christmas Movie Miracle in Motor City

Get your tissues and hot cocoa ready. Smokey Robinson is joyfully reflecting on family and fame in his new Christmas film.

The legendary singer plays himself in Lifetime's upcoming Christmas movie, Miracle in Motor City, also starring Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor.

In the exclusive clip above, Robinson explains how he's balanced family and music throughout his career — and even sings a few bars of "O Holy Night."

Robinson is seen sitting at a piano with character Eddie (Taylor) as the conversation unfolds. Eddie asks Robinson, 81, how he "juggles" family with his music career.

"By remembering the 'why,'" Robinson answers. "Before I was blessed enough to get into the music business, it was my impossible dream. My favorite prayer. And I guess God said, 'Okay, I'm gonna let you have this, see what you do with it, see how you treat people.'"

Robinson says balance comes naturally. "I've got a great wife and a wonderful family. And I love my job. I love my wife and my family. And I love the fact that they support me in loving my job. When you've got it like that, there's no juggling."

He ends the conversation with a mantra: "Love leads the way. All you've gotta do is follow."

People Lifetime Christmas Tia Mowry and Smokey Robinson (with Markeda McKay) in "Miracle in Motor City." | Credit: Courtesy Lifetime

The conversation turns to song. Robinson plays a short rendition of "O Holy Night" before asking Eddie to show off his musical skills.

Miracle in Motor City will tell the story of a woman named Amber Dupont (Mowry) who is in charge of curating her church's annual Christmas pageant. Things don't go smoothly, though, when Amber realizes she's in over her head and accidentally promises a performance by Robinson. Amber's friends secretly enlist her ex-boyfriend Eddie to help, and the former couple may just find themselves joining forces again to convince Robinson to appear at the pageant.