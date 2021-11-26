See Smokey Robinson Talk Family and Fame in Lifetime Christmas Movie Miracle in Motor City
"Love leads the way. All you've gotta do is follow," Robinson says, before singing a few bars of "O Holy Night"
Get your tissues and hot cocoa ready. Smokey Robinson is joyfully reflecting on family and fame in his new Christmas film.
The legendary singer plays himself in Lifetime's upcoming Christmas movie, Miracle in Motor City, also starring Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor.
In the exclusive clip above, Robinson explains how he's balanced family and music throughout his career — and even sings a few bars of "O Holy Night."
Robinson is seen sitting at a piano with character Eddie (Taylor) as the conversation unfolds. Eddie asks Robinson, 81, how he "juggles" family with his music career.
RELATED: Smokey Robinson Reveals 'Frightening' Bout with COVID That Nearly Took His Voice: 'I Could've Died'
"By remembering the 'why,'" Robinson answers. "Before I was blessed enough to get into the music business, it was my impossible dream. My favorite prayer. And I guess God said, 'Okay, I'm gonna let you have this, see what you do with it, see how you treat people.'"
Robinson says balance comes naturally. "I've got a great wife and a wonderful family. And I love my job. I love my wife and my family. And I love the fact that they support me in loving my job. When you've got it like that, there's no juggling."
He ends the conversation with a mantra: "Love leads the way. All you've gotta do is follow."
RELATED: Smokey Robinson Reflects on Motown Hit 'The Tracks of My Tears' in Clip from New YouTube Series
The conversation turns to song. Robinson plays a short rendition of "O Holy Night" before asking Eddie to show off his musical skills.
Miracle in Motor City will tell the story of a woman named Amber Dupont (Mowry) who is in charge of curating her church's annual Christmas pageant. Things don't go smoothly, though, when Amber realizes she's in over her head and accidentally promises a performance by Robinson. Amber's friends secretly enlist her ex-boyfriend Eddie to help, and the former couple may just find themselves joining forces again to convince Robinson to appear at the pageant.
The movie is part of the 2021 It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup and premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
- 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Agrees to Hire a Home Nurse: 'I Wouldn't Say I'm Excited'
- See Smokey Robinson Talk Family and Fame in Lifetime Christmas Movie Miracle in Motor City
- Cooper Hefner and Actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner Expecting Twins: 'Could Not Be Happier'
- Man Who Needed New Kidney Finds His Perfect Match Thanks to Company Newsletter: 'I Was in Shock'