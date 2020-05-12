Smash Cast Reuniting for Bombshell in Concert Coronavirus Relief Livestream with Renée Zellweger

Smash fans are in for a treat.

Next week, the stars of the NBC musical drama series will reunite virtually for a special one-night-only streaming event: Bombshell in Concert. The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, features the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert that electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater in New York City in 2015, as well as a massive cast reunion at intermission.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The concert and reunion will stream Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Smash—which was a scripted NBC drama series about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe—was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who also executive produced the series. Smash was created by Theresa Rebeck and concluded in 2013 after two seasons.

During the reunion, the stars will reflect on the hit show, which brought original musical numbers to network television every week.

The Bombshell in Concert livestream, produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, continues the musical's association with The Actors Fund, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. In the past seven weeks, the organization has distributed $10.1 million in emergency financial assistance to over 8,500 people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than five times the funds normally provided in a year. To donate, visit ActorsFund.org.

“I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse, and we are thrilled to help raise more money for the Actor’s Fund and all their good work during this difficult time," Greenblatt says in a statement. "Smash and Bombshell in Concert were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances. We’re grateful to everyone at The Actors Fund and PEOPLE for their love of the performing arts.”