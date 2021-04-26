Contestants Compete in Tiniest Challenges Ever in First Look at NBC Game Show Small Fortune

A new game show aptly titled Small Fortune will see contestants competing in the tiniest of challenges in the hopes of winning $250,000.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the upcoming NBC series, hosted by comedian Lil Rey Howery, competitors from around the world face off on small-scale playing fields. From competing in a tiny baseball game at "Fenwee Park" to using tiny chopsticks in "Teeny Sashimi" to pull shrunken sushi off a conveyor belt, contestants have their work cut out for them.

"Tiny games, but they're tough!" teases Howerey, 41.

Small Fortune Credit: NBC

The winning team will only be awarded the $250,000 cash prize after successfully playing through five mini games and completing the "Big Little Heist" finale game. But of course, the tiniest of errors can result in big losses for the competing groups — and even Howery is feeling the pressure.

"This is my first season of this show. I can't have a heart attack yet!" the Get Out actor jokes in the trailer's final moments.

Small Fourtune Credit: NBC

NBC's Small Fortune is based on the 2019 British game show of the same name. The upcoming series consists of eight episodes.

"I'm really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show," Howery, who just co-hosted ABC's 2021 Oscars pre-show, said in a statement when Small Fortune was announced last year, per Deadline. "I've played the games and they're not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home."