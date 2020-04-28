You Can Watch 50+ Live Channels and Over 50,000 Movies and TV Shows for Free Every Night — Here’s How

Image zoom Getty

If you’ve officially reached the point in quarantine where “bored in the house and I’m in the house bored” has become your new theme song, you’re not alone. But to make social distancing and staying inside more entertaining, Sling TV is hosting a daily Happy Hour program that offers free access to live cable TV for anyone who wants it!

Here’s how it works: Every night from 5 p.m. EST to midnight, you can unlock access to the Sling Blue plan — which has 50+ live cable channels like TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and CNN, plus over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows — by creating a free Sling TV account. All you need to do is enter your email address, a password, and your zip code and wait until 5.pm. rolls around to unwind and start streaming — it’s that easy! The best part about this deal is that you don’t need to provide your credit card information like you normally would for a free trial of Sling TV or any other streaming service. It also doesn’t require an account with a cable network to log in.

Stream It! Sling TV Happy Hour; slingtv.com

With a continuously growing list of streaming services available to us, this is a big deal because there are currently no other competitors offering a program like this. The only catch is that this deal is only available for new customers (read: those who don’t already have one of the Sling TV packages) ages 18 and older who live in the United States. If you check all of those boxes, click here to sign up for Sling TV’s free Happy Hour program. Once you’re all set up, you can access the Sling TV app on iOS, Android, and Xbox One, or by using a smart TV or a streaming device like the Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

This is a limited time offer, but an end date has not yet been announced — so be sure to sign up now and take full advantage while you can still get endless entertainment from Sling TV for free. Happy streaming!

