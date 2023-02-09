Slade Smiley's Son Endured Years of Treatments and Complications Damaging 'Almost Every Major System'

More details about Grayson Smiley-Arroyo's brave health "fight" have been revealed by his loved ones.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Slade Smiley's son died on Sunday at 22, his mother Michelle Arroyo shared earlier this week.

Grayson was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006. Since then he has undergone 29 surgeries — all but eight of which were brain operations, as well as six chemotherapy regimens, his family shared Wednesday.

"From the start, Gray gave the word 'Fight' a new meaning and we all began to believe in miracles; his passing will forever leave a hole in our hearts," relative Becky Arroyo wrote on a GoFundMe launched to raise money for his medical expenses and memorial services.

"For 16 years his tumors were managed but the treatments and complications damaged almost every major system in his body. In the end, Gray's heart suddenly and unexpectedly gave out."

While heartbroken at the loss of Grayson, Becky marveled at "amazing Gray" and his fight to prove doctors wrong who said he would not live to see double digitals after he was "diagnosed with brain tumors days following his 6th birthday."

Reflecting on Grayson's witty and kind personality, she continued, "If you had the opportunity to be in Gray's presence, you know he had his own style. He would trash talk you while he defeated you in any number of games, then turn around and give you the biggest smile you ever saw or hug you ever felt."

His favorite kind of music was "his own brand of hip-hop" and he often danced to it whenever he got a chance. Grayson even had a cool self-proclaimed moniker and "referred to himself less as Grayson and more as "Captain Gray the Lord."

"If you had the opportunity to visit the Captain, he would bestow a special pirate name upon you. And it seems no matter how many treatments or complications he had, he could recall your specially chosen pirate name. Gray's wisdom and compassion were well beyond his 22 years."

The campaign, which has brought in nearly $14,000 of its $75,000 goal, is an effort to raise money and pointed out, "long with sudden and eternal grief comes a substantial financial cost to his mom who has been his sole care provider and healthcare advocate for over 16 years."

Grayson's medical costs were well into the six figures, said the campaign.

Money raised beyond the goal will go toward his charity, the Amazing Gray Foundation.

In her initial post about Grayson's death, mom Michelle wrote, "It was very unexpected as last week he had CSF [cerebrospinal fluid] drawn from his shunts and they adjusted the valve setting of his shunt and he was doing much better."

She added that he was "still struggling" with other health concerns when his heart stopped while at home.

"I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over," wrote Michelle, noting the rollercoaster of events she experienced before Grayson took his final breath.

"When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital," she said.

Michelle continued, "I don't have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I'm still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details."

Bravely ending on a positive note, Michelle wrote, "I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him"