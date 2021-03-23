The actor has been living in Vancouver where he is shooting the second season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Skylar Astin Says He Gets 'Lonely' Doing Long-Distance with Girlfriend Lisa Stelly: 'A Little Isolating'

Skylar Astin is opening up about the difficulties of long-distance relationships.

On Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor, 33, spoke about his experience living far away from girlfriend Lisa Stelly while filming the NBC comedy.

Astin, who is currently shooting season 2 of the show in Vancouver, says "it gets lonely and it gets a little isolating" while being away from his loved ones.

"It's been seven months I've been here and I got to go home for two weeks for Christmas, which was great. But then I had to come back here for two weeks to ... quarantine before then coming back for the second half of filming," he adds.

Astin and the Fancy Sprinkles founder, 33, first announced their romance on Instagram in July.

While filming in Vancouver amid the pandemic, the Pitch Perfect star says he spends "a lot of my time in the rental apartment...either making music or writing, connecting with family and friends."

"My experience of Vancouver is, other than the high-pressure situation of filming a show, it's kind of like a nice calm retirement home because I just walk around the lake, kind of just waiting this whole thing out," he says.

Astin says looks forward to the world opening up again soon so he can get back to doing "concerts and live theater."

"I want to be in a live show. I want to see Bruno Mars or [someone] like that in concert. And I want to get back to Broadway, either on stage ... or in the audience," he says.

"I just want to support it and help bring it back — I know it will come back, of course, but it's very important," he adds. "It's my first love and want to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to make sure that that community comes back strong and even in a more equitable way."

SMA SEXIEST GLOWUP Image zoom Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The actor also reveals new details about his series Trolls: TrollsTopia, which is returning for a second season.

Astin, who plays Branch on the children's show, says fans can look forward to the "endless positivity that the trolls provide" and also expect "new arrivals from certain other groups."

"When Poppy finds out that there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, they kind of bundle up their positivity and invite these people to their tribe to live together in harmony," he says.