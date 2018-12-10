Sky Brown and her partner JT Church have won Dancing with the Stars: Juniors!

After a night full of Christmas-themed performances, and two (yes two!) perfect scores, the tiny dancers — and their mentor Alan Bersten — are taking home the first-ever DWTS: Juniors Mirror Ball trophy.

“I’m going to miss seeing Alan and JT the most,” Brown told host Frankie Muniz after her last performance of the night on Sunday. “They mean a lot to me, and I never wanted this to end.”

“I just want to say to everyone, you’re all winners and I love you all and am going to miss you so much,” she told the audience immediately after being crowned champ.

Eric McCandless/ABC

A 10-year-old powerhouse, Brown is best known as a skateboarding and surfing phenomenon and social media sensation. The athlete is one of the youngest girls to compete and medal at a professional skateboarding competition and is known to use her platform in skateboarding to promote positivity and empowerment to young girls around the world.

Last week, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz shocked the four reaming teams — Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong; Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko; Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold; and Brown, Church and Bersten — with a big announcement. Instead of sending one team home, the four trios would all be heading to the finale.

Throughout this season, the cast has seemingly had a ton of fun while learning plenty of lessons along the way.

“I wanted to do Dancing with the Stars: Juniors because my mom was on the show, and it looked like fun,” Tripp Palin Johnston, 9, told PEOPLE exclusively in October. “I was nervous when my mom showed me clips of young dancers. I have never danced before. I worked past the nerves by just remembering to have fun.”

“I learned that even if I’m not the best, that I can still try my hardest and have fun,” he added.