Skeet Ulrich has starred on the hit CW series as FP Jones since season 1

Skeet Ulrich Reveals He Won't Be Returning to Riverdale Because He 'Got Bored Creatively'

Skeet Ulrich isn't sugarcoating the reason he decided to say goodbye to Riverdale.

On Wednesday, the actor went live on Instagram with his partner, Megan Blake Irwin, where he revealed why he didn't want to return to the CW drama after playing the hoodlum-turned-sheriff character FP Jones for four seasons.

"I'm leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively," the 50-year-old admitted. "How's that? That's the most honest answer."

Ulrich, along with co-star Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), shared in February that they would be exiting the teen drama after the end of season four, which wrapped earlier this month.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement to TVLine at the time. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

TVLine reported that Ulrich is set to costar in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn.

Ulrich has played the father of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) since the series began in 2017. He started in a recurring role but was prompted to the main cast in season 2.

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about the exits in a statement to TVLine: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

While it remains unclear how Ulrich and Nichols will say their goodbyes on the show, Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine earlier this month that their characters will not be killed off.

"The truth of it is, and this isn’t a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor F.P. are being killed," he revealed. "So my hope is that they are a part of Riverdale in a real way as long as there’s a Riverdale."

Ulrich and Nichols’ departures from Riverdale come after the death of their costar, Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews. Perry died at the age of 52.