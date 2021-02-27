Skeet Ulrich Leaves Flirty Comment on Lucy Hale's Latest Instagram Post amid Romance Rumors

Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale were recently spotted kissing during a lunch date in L.A.

Skeet Ulrich is showing some love for Lucy Hale on her Instagram page.

On Friday, Hale, 31, shared a photo of herself standing in front of a window wearing a grey top, plaid mini skirt and lace-up heeled leather booties. "I miss new york," the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote.

"My goodness!!" Ulrich, 51, commented on the post.

The former Riverdale star and Katy Keene actress first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted enjoying a PDA-packed lunch date in Los Angeles last weekend. They kissed, held hands across the table, and at one point, Hale affectionately lifted Ulrich's hand to kiss it.

"They arrived in his car and walked to the restaurant with his arm around her shoulders," a source told PEOPLE of the outing at the time. "They waited about 10 minutes for a table during which time she had her arm wrapped around him."

"After eating he reached over and kissed her twice before getting up and walking to his car. He opened the door for her," the source added. "They were super into one another. PDA from when they arrived until when they left."

However, a separate insider said that things between the two stars are "not serious," and neither have publicly confirmed their relationship.

Ulrich was last linked to model Megan Blake Irwin. The two went public with their relationship in May 2020 before reportedly calling it quits several months later.

The actor was previously married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005 and Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015. He and Cates share 19-year-old twins Jakob and Naiia.