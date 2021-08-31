Sister Wives: Brown Family 'Splitting Apart at the Seams,' 'Tensions Boiling Over' in New Season

Sister Wives is returning this fall — and lots of drama is on the horizon for the polygamist Brown family.

TLC announced Tuesday that a new season of the hit series, starring Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, will premiere Nov. 21.

When the show returns, audiences will see Kody, 52, discuss "Christine's desire to move to Utah" with her fellow sister wives, getting "a resounding no from each of them," according to a press release. And "when he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears."

The new season will also capture "a difference of opinions about COVID protocols," which "creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn."

As for Meri, 50, who "has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well."

And although the Browns prepare to finally begin building on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, "they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays" as both Janelle and Christine's families "refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules."

"Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future," the release concludes.

During the season 10 finale in April, Christine, 49, expressed her desire to move back to Utah, where many of her family members still live — but Janelle, Meri and Robyn weren't on board.

Christine's hopes to say goodbye to Arizona came about after polygamy was decriminalized in Utah in early 2020.

While Kody had previously pitched the idea of moving back to Utah, it was shot down by all four wives when they were still living in Las Vegas. But with the law change, Christine told Kody during a one-on-one conversation that she felt they "could finally move back home." When she spoke to the rest of the family, however, the other women didn't feel the same.

Speaking to cameras, Christine admitted that it had "been a struggle" ever since she moved to Flagstaff — and that she didn't feel supported by Kody.

"I don't want to look at the mountains and remember the angels, how they were singing and I felt this pull. I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time," she said. "I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."