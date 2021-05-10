Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Celebrates First Mother's Day with 1-Month-Old Daughter Avalon

Mykelti Brown Padron is marking her first Mother's Day as a mom.

Mykelti celebrated the special occasion with a trip to the lake with her daughter Avalon and husband Antonio "Tony" Padron, calling the celebration "wonderful." The Sister Wives star, 24, shared several snaps of Avalon playing in the water.

"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY and first Mother's Day to myself! It was wonderful. We went to the lake baby Avalon Asa and @tonychessnut and had carne asada at my MILs house," she wrote.

(Mykelti is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown.)

One of Kody's other wives, Jenelle Brown, commented on the photo of Avalon: "Look at that cute belly !!!😍"

Mykelti welcomed baby Avalon, her first child with Tony, on April 5, a rep for TLC exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony, 26, told PEOPLE. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

"Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life," added Mykelti.

Mykelti Brown Tony Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron with daughter Avalon | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

She and Tony, who wed in 2016, revealed in September that they were expecting their first baby.

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," Mykelti told PEOPLE at the time. "When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

"I'm excited to have another player in our team," Tony said.

A month later, the couple announced that they would soon be parents to a baby girl.

"The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl," the then proud mama-to-be told PEOPLE in October. "That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes."