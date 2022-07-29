Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Wishes Her 'Always Amazing' Child Leon a Happy Birthday: 'My Miracle'

Meri Brown is celebrating her child Leon "Leo" Brown on their special day.

As Leon turned 27 on Friday, Meri posted a loving tribute for them on Instagram. "Happiest of birthdays to my miracle, my always amazing, Leo the Lion," wrote the Sister Wives star, 51.

"A passionate heart, a giving soul, forever the champion of the underdog. Knowing my own body, I know this one HAD to be a fighter to even exist," she added. "Laughter runs through their veins, strength and inner wisdom abounds! 27 years in this world, 27 years of learning, of growing, of loving."

Meri also said she's "forever proud of this kid of mine" and "forever grateful for their existence."

"Know you are forever loved by me @leointhemountains," she concluded, "and I am honored and blessed to be your mom! I love you!!"

Meri's child with Kody, 53, came out as transgender in June. While noting that their pronouns are they/them, Leon said they chose to open up about this publicly to both "let folks in, and also to set some boundaries."

"Someone recently told me that I didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they began.

"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn't a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they continued. "So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here's the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic. Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process."

Concluding their post, Leon added, "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Meri then spoke out in support of Leon. Sharing Leon's announcement on her Instagram Story, the reality star wrote: "You are my sunshine."

