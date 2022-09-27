Meri Brown Speaks Out After 'Sister Wives' Episode Featuring Mother's Death: 'A One of a Kind Human'

"I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail," Meri Brown wrote on Instagram

By
Published on September 27, 2022 11:58 AM
Sister Wives' Meri Brown is remembering her mother.

The reality star shared her feelings on Instagram Monday, a day after the latest episode of the TLC reality show chronicled the day Bonnie Ahlstrom died.

"This week's episode documented the day my sweet mom passed away last year," wrote Meri, 51, alongside a picture of her with Bonnie. "I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail."

Brown recalled the moment she drove to her mother's place "praying I would get there before it was too late." Unfortunately, her mom died before she arrived. "Truly heartbreaking," she remembered.

"So many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that," she told her followers. "Thank you for all your words of kindness and support."

"My mom was TRULY a one of a kind human," she added. "Kind and giving beyond measure. She made everyone she met feel uniquely special, and no one ever went away from her without a hug."

Brown noted that Bonnie was "so happy living out her final years at our B&B" Lizzie's Heritage Inn in Utah.

"She was always the kind of person who would welcome people into her home with open arms and a giving heart, making them feel at home, and she continued that at the B&B," wrote Meri. "I only hope to carry that spirit with me as I continue with future plans for the B&B, making everyone who enters feel welcome, loved, special, and worthy, just like my mom would have done."

Brown lost her mom when she "suddenly" died in March 2021. She shared the devastating loss in an Instagram post in May that captured how wonderful their relationship was.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," she captured the photo.

"She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," Meri added.

Earlier this year, on Mother's Day, Brown honored her late mother on an Instagram Story, posting a picture of her mom with a gif that read "Happy Mother's Day." While Meri didn't say anything else about her mom, she reflected on her own time as a mother.

In a separate story post, Meri shared a photo of herself and daughter Mariah Brown. "Love love love this kid who made me a mom!" she shared.

Mariah is Meri's only biological daughter with Kody Brown, who has 18 children as a result of his plural marriage to Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown.

