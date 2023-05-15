'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split

Meri Brown confirmed her split from her longtime husband, Kody Brown, in January

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 03:26 PM

Meri Brown is perfectly okay with joking about the current state of her love life.

Amid her trip to London, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star spoke about the possibility of meeting potential new suitors. But thus far, she has only encountered photos of historic Englishmen.

"When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!" she captioned the Instagram Story photo alongside a tears of joy emoji. "Manifest wisely!"

Meri Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram

Before arriving in the European city, the TLC personality declared on Instagram that she was "saying YES to meeting new people" and "saying YES to doing unexpected things." Despite not meeting any romantic prospects while there, Meri said London had "been quite good to me."

"Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made. Lots of good food, many miles walked, time with amazing friends, solo reflections, and grand adventures," she continued. "And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here!"

She added: "I'm SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!"

Meri was previously in a polyamorous marriage with Kody Brown for 32 years. He had also been married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown but only remains with fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Though Meri detailed aspects of her relationship's demise in the recent Sister Wives: One on One special, the longtime pair didn't make their breakup permanent until earlier this year.

Meri Brown; Kody Brown
Meri Brown (left) and Kody Brown. Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, Meri opened up about feeling "worthy."

"The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different," she wrote on Instagram. "The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself."

Added Meri: "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker: 'One Year, Forever to Go'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
90 Day's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style Stand Strong at The Other Way Tell All
'90 Day' 's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style to Stand Strong at 'The Other Way' Tell-All
Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White
90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Are Married! Inside Their Stressful — Yet Perfect — Wedding Day
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source)
Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say It's 'Weird' They Met on a Dating Show: 'It Blows Our Mind' (Exclusive)
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Pose on Red Carpet for Reality Show
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'