Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Admits He Questions Polygamy 'All the Time': 'It's a Challenge'

"It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself," Kody Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sister Wives

Kody Brown is opening up about his views on polygamy — and whether he still wants the lifestyle for himself.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sister Wives' Sunday episode, the 52-year-old began by addressing now-ex-wife Christine Brown's own disdain for plural marriage. Kody says he felt Christine was "living two lives" by publicly promoting the lifestyle while privatly saying she wanted out, which he says made him "angry as hell."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'" he said during the one-on-one reunion special. "It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It's a challenge."

When host Sukanya Krishnan asks whether he's questioning his own polygamy, Kody says: "Oh, hell yes — yes. I question it all the time."

Kody Brown Sister Wives Credit: TLC

Later in the clip, each of Kody's wives, along with Christine, 49, address the possibility of him abandoning plural marriage someday.

As Christine says she no longer wants polygamy because she doesn't "believe" in it, second wife Janelle Brown says she still trusts the process. But Janelle, 52, says she "had to do some soul searching" amid the COVID-19 lockdown to determine whether polygamy was best for her going forward.

"If he doesn't love plural marriage, what does he do?" asks fourth wife Robyn Brown. ".. That's three of us or all of us that he moves on from, and we've seen that in our culture. We have seen that where a man decides he's done living plural marriage and he leaves all of his wives or leaves all but one and he goes and starts a new life. He's tired of it."

Though first wife Meri Brown's polygamous arrangement with Kody is no longer romantic, she says she still sees "the value" in staying. But she's uncertain whether Kody still thinks plural marriage is worthwhile.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives Kody Brown with Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

Addressing whether Kody is allowed to "give up" the lifestyle and leave, Meri, 51, says "anybody can do whatever they want."

"If he wants to give up, he can give up," she continues. "If he wants to walk away, he can walk away."

Season 16 of the TLC hit has explored the ups and downs in Kody's four marriages, primarily his fractured bond with Christine. The former couple announced their split in November after more than 25 years together.

Robyn, meanwhile, is the only wife who has a fully-functioning marriage with Kody. In a recent episode, she expressed her desire to see Kody work out his issues with his other wives.

"It makes me angry," she said through tears. "... I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out and talking and finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other. I can't fix it for them. I can try. I can try to persuade, I can try to influence, I can beg."