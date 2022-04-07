"Everything they say about being a grandparent is so true," Janelle Brown said

Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Spends Quality Time with Her Granddaughter: 'Evie Is So Sweet'

Janelle Brown is enjoying her role as a grandparent.

"Everything they say about being a grandparent is so true," Janelle captioned her post. "Who knew?!?!"

"Evie is so sweet," she continued. "She always insists on giving me a bite of whatever she is eating."

In recent months, Janelle — who shares six children with her husband, Kody Brown — has been gushing about her experience being a grandparent.

"These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself," she captioned a recent post of herself with her grandchildren. "I love watching them grow up and being a part of their lives!"

The reality star added, "Find your motivation and become the best version of yourself 👏❤️."

Janelle also recently took her grandchildren on a trip to Disney World. The Sister Wives star and the little ones were also joined by Christine Brown and her children.

"First Disney World vacation with the grand babies in the books," she wrote on Instagram thereafter, sharing a photo of Evie snuggling with Frozen dolls. "Tired, happy, grateful. Happy to sit quietly tucked in a corner while Evie slept. Anna and Elsa are the favorites and these dolls were a hit."

Axel and Evie aren't the only Brown family grandchildren. In April 2021, Christine's daughter Mykelti Brown Padron welcomed her first child, daughter Avalon, with her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

Christine — who announced her split from Kody, 52, in November — has also raved about being a grandmother.