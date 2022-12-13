'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says '2023 Is My Year' After Confirming Kody Brown Split

Janelle Brown is made it clear she's looking forward to health and happiness in her future just a day after it was revealed she'd split from longtime husband Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star shared her optimism on Instagram on Monday, writing, "I'm ready for you 2023!"

In a call for her followers to join her on a "health journey," she shared a montage of photos and video, including one clip of her doing the squats with a 10 kilogram barbell atop her shoulders.

"This health journey I've been on has been incredible," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of her standing in front of a wall with the word "PIVOTAL" emblazoned on it.

She continued, "It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year!"

She also included several phrases over the photos and videos themselves, ending with: "I'm coming for you 2023!"

News of Janelle and Kody's separation was first revealed at the end of Sunday's episode of the TLC series. In the teaser for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, the pair were asked to give an update on where they currently stand.

"I am separated from Janelle," said Kody, 53. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]."

Janelle, also 53, said: "Kody and I have separated."

The episode airing before the Sister Wives: One on One teaser showed Janelle and Kody engaging in very heated exchanges. At one point, Janelle confessed she was unsure if she wanted to continue working on strengthening the Brown family unit.

"To be honest with you, I really don't know if I want to do the work," she said. "It feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome."

Janelle also pointed out how her children's "general disgruntlement" with Kody partially stems from him hardly being around.

"You're not seeing all the input. You just are like, 'They should respect me.' There's a lot more pieces to [that] than just telling them that," she said. "At the end of the day, I think I'd rather be with my kids."

At the episode's end, she questioned whether the family would be able to survive.

"I just think we've never had divides this deep," Janelle said in an interview. "And now, Christine has left and that's obviously a very, very big departure from what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?"

Hints at their eventual split have been evident throughout season 17 of the TLC reality series. In a November episode, Kody revealed the pair's marriage became strained after Janelle chose to move into an RV, though she has since moved into an apartment that he felt didn't have "enough space" for him.

Another episode saw the two reality stars question whether their marriage still worked.

"I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we're compatible anymore," Janelle said in an interview. "Maybe this doesn't work anymore for me. I don't know."

Kody also admitted to the cameras that he was "evaluating" his life. Referencing his split from Christine, he said: "Are we going to be any better than me and Christine if we don't improve something here? That's what I'm looking for."

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second sister wife after first wife Meri Brown. The former pair share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

Janelle is the second Brown family matriarch to leave after Christine, who publicized her split from Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage.

Kody is still in a plural marriage with Meri, 51, and Robyn Brown. But his dynamic with Meri has since become platonic.

Sister Wives airs at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.