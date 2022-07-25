"My son Hunter is 'local-ish,'" Janelle Brown shared in an Instagram post

Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown's 'Heart Is Bursting' with Son Hunter Close to Home After 7 Years

Janelle Brown's son is starting his adult life close to home.

The Sister Wives star shared that her third son, Hunter Brown, has returned to Arizona — and to live near his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram post that featured a sweet selfie of the mother-son duo, Janelle shared her excitement over their newly close proximity. "This mommas heart is bursting ❤️" Janelle captioned the photo. "My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years."

Janelle also revealed that Hunter, 25, did return home during the COVID pandemic, though his isolation with family wasn't permanent. "He was home during Covid for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me."

The news of his close location comes after Hunter pursued a military career through the United States Air Force Preparatory School. Hunter also attended the John Hopkins University nursing school, Janelle confirmed in a birthday post.

The 25-year-old was Janelle's third child and father Kody Brown's sixth. Together, Kody and Janelle have children Logan, 27; Maddie, 26; Garrison, 23; Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17.

Kody has four other children with his two current wives — Meri Brown and Robyn Brown — as well as six kids with ex-wife Christine Brown.

Janelle married Kody in 1993, though their plural marriage is considered a "spiritual" marriage rather than a legal one. Kody's only legal marriage is with fourth wife, Robyn.

The family is currently working to build individual homes on their Flagstaff, Arizona, property called Coyote Pass. While Janelle normally spends the summer in an RV on the property, she revealed she and daughter Savanah chose not to spend the summer in the temporary home.

"Savanah really struggled with the RV," she shared during an Instagram live, according to Us Weekly. "She was a trouper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can't.' She's going into her senior year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.