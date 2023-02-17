'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with New Boyfriend David: 'Finally Happy'

Christine Brown is "dancing through life."

The Sister Wives star, 50, shared a sweet glimpse into her love story with boyfriend David — just days after she introduced him to the world.

In an Instagram video post, Christine showed the pair having a romantic moment together. She wrapped her arms around David as the pair danced.

"I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen," Christine captioned the quick video. She added the hashtags "#dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy," and, "#thisismyyear."

Christine shared her first photos with boyfriend David on Valentine's Day. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

The reality star added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Before revealing his identity to her followers, Christine had recently confirmed she was "exclusively" dating someone for the first time since her divorce from Kody Brown.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she said, adding, "He's absolutely a dream come true."

Christine made the decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody in 2021. Since then, Kody's marriages with both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have ended.

At this time, he is only legally married to Robyn Brown.