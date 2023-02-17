'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with New Boyfriend David: 'Finally Happy'

Christine Brown revealed the identity of the "love of my life" David on Valentine’s Day — over a year after she left her marriage to Kody Brown

By
Published on February 17, 2023 11:55 AM
christine brown
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown is "dancing through life."

The Sister Wives star, 50, shared a sweet glimpse into her love story with boyfriend David — just days after she introduced him to the world.

In an Instagram video post, Christine showed the pair having a romantic moment together. She wrapped her arms around David as the pair danced.

"I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen," Christine captioned the quick video. She added the hashtags "#dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy," and, "#thisismyyear."

Christine shared her first photos with boyfriend David on Valentine's Day. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

The reality star added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with Boyfriend David After Confirming Relationship
Christine Brown/instagram

Before revealing his identity to her followers, Christine had recently confirmed she was "exclusively" dating someone for the first time since her divorce from Kody Brown.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she said, adding, "He's absolutely a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine made the decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody in 2021. Since then, Kody's marriages with both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have ended.

At this time, he is only legally married to Robyn Brown.

Related Articles
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Gets Cold Feet on the Day of Her Move Day to Egypt: 'I Don't Want to Go'
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Artem Chigvintsev Cried at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows: 'Promise to Be There for You, Bossy and All'
Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd
Bam Margera's Wife Nikki Boyd Files for Legal Separation After Quietly Splitting in 2021
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Episode 2. Meryl Streep in "Extrapolations," premiering March 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.
'Extrapolations' : A Starry Cast Fights to 'Survive, Even Thrive' amid 'One Terrible Catastrophe After the Other'
kevin powell
'The Real World' 's Kevin Powell Is Married: 'A Love That Is So Powerful It Is Simply Unexplainable'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Says They Had 'One Major Break' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before Engagement
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share Sweet — and Wedding-Ready! — Valentine's Day Tributes
celebs celebrating valentine's day gallery
'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart Reveals She's Dating Her Former Partner and 'CODA' Star Daniel Durant
Kaley Cuoco valentine
Kaley Cuoco Shares Valentine's Love for Tom Pelphrey, Who 'Makes Me Smile This Big Every Single Day'
Gwendlyn Brown Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn't Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
TLC stars Jazz and Jeanette Jennings
Jazz Jennings' Mom Jeanette on Finding Power in Her Daughter's 'Resilience': 'I Gained My Strength from Her'
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Gives a 'Relationship Status' Update 2 Months After Confirming Split from Kody
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey