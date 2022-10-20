Sister Wives star Christine Brown is dipping her feet back into the dating pool after leaving Kody Brown.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Christine, 50, revealed she's dating "very, very casually" since the breakup.

"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It's been just very, very simple," she said. "Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life."

But Christine isn't looking for love just yet. "Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," she explained.

"I'm dating just for fun," she added. "Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."

Down the road, Christine does see marriage in her future again. Her leading quality in a future partner should be "kindness," she said, before quipping about her ex-husband's former remarks.

"Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she joked, referencing Kody's reveal that he no longer wanted to be intimate with Christine.

Christine married Kody, 53, in 1994 and announced her decision to leave the plural marriage in November 2021. Kody is still spiritually married to three other wives: Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown.

After their split — which has been largely featured on season 17 of the show — Christine revealed she no longer believes in polygamy. She told PEOPLE any future relationships she pursues will be monogamous.

"I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she said. "The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually. Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I'm into trying new things all the time. I just want to have fun all the time."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.