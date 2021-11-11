Sister Wives' Christine Brown Feels 'Like a Much Better Person Divorced' After Cody Brown Split

Brown announced her decision to leave Kody Brown in an Instagram post earlier this month

Christine Brown says her divorce from husband Kody Brown was a "long time coming."

The Sister Wives opened up about how she's been doing since announcing her split from Kody in a Cameo video sent to a fan, saying she feels like a "better person."

"Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody. The decision was a long time coming and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," she said to the fan. "Life is so great. I had no idea life could be simple."

Kody was already in plural marriage with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown when Christine joined in 1994. The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In the video, Christine also revealed the details of her co-parenting plan with Kody, saying there are "good and bad days" between them.

"It's a phenomenal world. It's a whole new world. I hope Kody and I can still remain friends through this," Christine said. "We've been high-key communicating with each other and stuff. We have good and bad days, don't get me wrong. But, we have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise and Truley's 11. So we have to be good and amiable and things like that. I think it's just important to remember that."

"I love being a mom. I love the relationship I have with my kids. It's like I take them on dates —individual dates," she continued. "It's like my favorite thing to do with my kids. Just one-on-one time with them has been the biggest blessing of my life."

Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote.

Kody responded with his own statement on Instagram, saying Christine's decision brought him a "great deal of sadness."