'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes About 'Amazing' Relationship with 'Incredible' Boyfriend David

The Sister Wives star publicized her relationship with David Woolley on Valentine's Day

Christine Brown is completely smitten with her new boyfriend David Woolley.

The Sister Wives star, 50, shared a sweet photo of the couple holding each other while squeezed into a booth. Alongside the pic, Brown raved about Woolley in the accompanying caption.

"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," she wrote. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

The reality star publicized her relationship with David on Valentine's Day while sharing multiple photos of the pair.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she previously revealed on Instagram. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

Christine Brown boyfriend David
Christine Brown/Instagram

Brown added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

She's continued to share loving posts featuring Woolley ever since. Among her sweet uploads includes a video of the pair dancing together in a kitchen.

As for her new love, Woolley said he was "just along for the ride" while sharing a photo of the pair in a car together. He also referred to Brown as his "soulmate."

Brown's relationship with Woolley marks her first since her divorce from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. Christine then said it had been "awkward" dating again more than a year after the split before revealing in early February she is "exclusively" dating someone.

As for Kody's own romantic life, his polygamous marriages with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also recently came to an end. He's still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

