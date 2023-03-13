Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes About 'Amazing' Relationship with 'Incredible' Boyfriend David The Sister Wives star publicized her relationship with David Woolley on Valentine's Day By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 13, 2023 11:35 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Christine Brown is completely smitten with her new boyfriend David Woolley. The Sister Wives star, 50, shared a sweet photo of the couple holding each other while squeezed into a booth. Alongside the pic, Brown raved about Woolley in the accompanying caption. "I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," she wrote. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen." Sister Wives' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life' The reality star publicized her relationship with David on Valentine's Day while sharing multiple photos of the pair. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she previously revealed on Instagram. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath." Christine Brown/Instagram Brown added, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this." She's continued to share loving posts featuring Woolley ever since. Among her sweet uploads includes a video of the pair dancing together in a kitchen. Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with New Boyfriend David: 'Finally Happy' As for her new love, Woolley said he was "just along for the ride" while sharing a photo of the pair in a car together. He also referred to Brown as his "soulmate." Brown's relationship with Woolley marks her first since her divorce from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. Christine then said it had been "awkward" dating again more than a year after the split before revealing in early February she is "exclusively" dating someone. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As for Kody's own romantic life, his polygamous marriages with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also recently came to an end. He's still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.