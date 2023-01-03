'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Becoming 'Confident' After Kody Split

Gwendlyn Brown praised Janelle Brown for standing up to her ex.

The Sister Wives star — who is one of Christine Brown's daughters — is sharing her candid takes on the TLC show, including how she feels about three recent splits from her father Kody Brown.

In her latest YouTube video, 21-year-old Gwendlyn supported Janelle for standing up to Kody as she watched a recent episode of the series. The segment showed a conversation about Christine's daughter Ysabel returning to college during the COVID pandemic. Ultra-careful Kody was not supportive of the decision, but Janelle stepped in.

"I love her getting confident!" Gwendlyn said of Janelle. After Janelle told Kody he wouldn't be at risk anyway — since Ysabel would be away at school — Gwendlyn added, "That's hot of her. Janelle's cool as hell."

The lack of support for Ysabel is just one of many times Kody put his COVID concerns between himself and his kids.

Christine previously told PEOPLE the "final straw" in her marriage to Kody came when he refused to travel with his wife and Ysabel when the daughter needed surgery.

"He broke my little girl's heart," said Christine.

"I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," she added. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

Regarding Kody's current relationship with his 18 kids, Gwendlyn said, "I know he has a lot of good excuses, but at the same time we want our dad to show up."

Christine left her marriage to Kody in 2021. Last month, Janelle announced she'd also separated from Kody, and first wife Meri Brown revealed Kody ended their marriage in 2022. Kody is now left with just one wife: Robyn Brown.