Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Jokes About Getting Her Parents' 'Leftover Fame' in Their Divorce

Gwendlyn Brown has some thoughts about her blue check mark.

The Sister Wives star joked about her parents Christine and Kody Brown's divorce — alongside her new Instagram verification. "When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame," she wrote on a screenshot of her Instagram profile.

Gwendlyn, 21, added, "Verified bitches."

Christine was the first of Kody's wives to formally leave their plural marriage. In November 2021, she announced her decision to spiritually divorce Kody. Gwendlyn is one of Kody Brown and Christine's six children, including Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Since last winter, Kody has separated from two other wives. Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody during a preview for Sister Wives: One on One, while Meri Brown confirmed that Kody had decided their marriage was over in a second clip.

Kody still has one wife — his fourth, Robyn Brown — who is the only woman to whom he is legally married. Kody and Robyn are still together.

In December, Gwendlyn announced her own engagement. She accepted a proposal from her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz. In a photo post, Gwendlyn shared a picnic with Beatriz in the snow, as well as some stealthy photos of the actual proposal moment — taken by a bystander through the brush.

Sister Wives season 17 airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.