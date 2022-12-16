Entertainment TV Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Jokes About Getting Her Parents' 'Leftover Fame' in Their Divorce Gwendlyn Brown received a verification on Instagram — and made a joke about Christine and Kody Brown's Sister Wives split By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 11:29 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gwendlyn Brown Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Gwendlyn Brown has some thoughts about her blue check mark. The Sister Wives star joked about her parents Christine and Kody Brown's divorce — alongside her new Instagram verification. "When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame," she wrote on a screenshot of her Instagram profile. Gwendlyn, 21, added, "Verified bitches." Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged! See Photos from When Beatriz Queiroz Popped the Question Christine was the first of Kody's wives to formally leave their plural marriage. In November 2021, she announced her decision to spiritually divorce Kody. Gwendlyn is one of Kody Brown and Christine's six children, including Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. TLC (2) Since last winter, Kody has separated from two other wives. Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody during a preview for Sister Wives: One on One, while Meri Brown confirmed that Kody had decided their marriage was over in a second clip. Kody still has one wife — his fourth, Robyn Brown — who is the only woman to whom he is legally married. Kody and Robyn are still together. Sister Wives' Christine Brown Muses on Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Family Members Joe Pugliese/TLC In December, Gwendlyn announced her own engagement. She accepted a proposal from her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz. In a photo post, Gwendlyn shared a picnic with Beatriz in the snow, as well as some stealthy photos of the actual proposal moment — taken by a bystander through the brush. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Sister Wives season 17 airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.