'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn

In a YouTube reaction video, Gwendlyn Brown shared her candid reactions to Sister Wives' 17th season — including her thoughts on Christine's divorce and Robyn's personality

By
Published on December 22, 2022 12:02 PM
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/instagram, Robyn Brown/instagram

Robyn Brown isn't everyone's favorite sister wife.

Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown admitted she doesn't have a close relationship with dad Kody Brown's one remaining wife. In a YouTube video — which Gwendlyn filmed as a reaction to the second episode of Sister Wives' 17th season — she admitted she just doesn't mesh with Robyn.

"I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn said of Robyn, who she called her "stepmother." "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."

Christine previously referred to Robyn as Kody's "favorite wife" and implied Kody's close connection to Robyn may have contributed to her decision to leave. As of last week, Janelle Brown announced she also separated from Kody — and Meri Brown revealed he ended his marriage with Meri as well.

Sister Wives
Kody Brown with Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown. Christine Brown/Instagram

In addition, Gwendlyn shared her candid thoughts about her mom Christine's decision to divorce Kody. "I was like, 'You're leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her," the 21-year-old shared.

"Obviously I love her and obviously I visit her all the time, but she was going home and I was happy for her. And I didn't really love the relationship they had. And she's doing really great now."

As for her relationship with Kody, she added, "I'm on each of their sides as each of them are talking about it. Not that I should be choosing sides because these are my parents."

Gwendlyn is currently starting a family of her own. Christine's daughter just accepted a proposal from girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz in December. "i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " Gwendlyn captioned a set of photo her romantic forest proposal.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

