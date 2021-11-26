Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Celebrates First Thanksgiving After Kody Brown Breakup

Earlier this month Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown after 25 years together

Christine Brown celebrated her first Thanksgiving since announcing she separated from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, 49, revealed her split from Kody, 52, in an Instagram post earlier this month.

The exes, who were together for 25 years, share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Christine posted an Instagram photo of her celebrating Thanksgiving with her mother Ruth Ann LeBaron and Truely, sporting matching pajamas and standing in front of the Christmas tree.

She captioned the photo, "Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!"

A second Instagram photo featuring Truely playing cards on Thanksgiving was captioned, "I am so tired of LOSING the Harry Potter Clue game. Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!"

Earlier this month, Christine revealed that she and her longtime partner were going their separate ways.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in her statement announcing the split. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine entered into a plural marriage with Kody in 1994. At the time, he was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown.

Robyn Brown joined the arrangement in 2010. Four years later, Kody and Meri, 50, separated on paper so he could legally wed Robyn, 43. (Kody believes himself to be spiritually married to all of his wives.)

In his own statement earlier in November, Kody said Christine's decision came "with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he said. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine later said the split was "a long time coming."