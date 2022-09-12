'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife'

Tension is building between Christine and Kody Brown on screen.

The season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, Christine, 50, revealed how much Kody's other relationships really influenced her decision to leave their plural marriage after 25 years.

"I think he has a favorite wife and that's why all of this is like it is," Christine said on the episode. "And apparently, I'm not treating her well enough."

Christine's confessional comment points to Robyn Brown, Kody's most recent wife (and the only one to whom he's legally married). Within the Sister Wives family — and fanbase — Robyn has long been referred to as Kody's "favorite" because of her close relationship with Kody, 53, and sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are sometimes outcast in comparison.

"I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important, certainly than I am," she continued. "And I've been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It's sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn't as important. It's not. No matter what he says it isn't."

Christine Brown. Kim Raff

In the confessional, Christine revealed that months before filming, Kody had told her "he wasn't attracted to me anymore and we were not going to have an intimate marriage anymore." But to Christine, the romantic separation was a long time coming.

"If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me then I just can't be myself. He's just not attracted to me. I can count on my hand how many times he told me I was beautiful, and I don't think that has anything to do with my sister wives," Christine added.

"I mean, honestly, what he's asking from me is ridiculous."

In conversation with Kody, Christine also pointed to his non-romantic marriage with Meri — which has long been featured on the show. "I would never ever want what you and Meri have, and I would never want what you and I have," Christine said. "Nor do I want Meri to have that relationship with you. That's so heartbreaking."

Kody responded saying he "felt pressured" to marry Christine, adding that he "did not know better at the time."

"So did he marry me out of obligation? You know, our church doesn't have arranged marriages, but it sounds to me like he felt like he had to marry me," Christine said to cameras. "That's so sad."

Christine Brown. Kim Raff

Christine left her marriage to Kody in November 2021. In an Instagram statement, she shared that they'd "grown apart." "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family," she added.

Sister Wives season 17 airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.